LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LGI Homes by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

