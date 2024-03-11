Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,000,000. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $825.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $868.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.19. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $495.11 and a one year high of $961.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

