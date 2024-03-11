Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,125 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $118.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

