Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 551 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $114.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

