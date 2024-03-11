Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,087,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,735,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

