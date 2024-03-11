Lido Advisors LLC Buys 237 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $257.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average is $214.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

