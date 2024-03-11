Lido Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

KMI stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

