Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 239.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,400,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 12.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

