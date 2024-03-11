LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,564 shares of company stock worth $12,264,156 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

