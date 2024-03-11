MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $215.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average is $239.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

