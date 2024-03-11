Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,228 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $94.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.