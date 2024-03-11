Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.89 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Vertical Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

