Methanex Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE MX opened at C$56.18 on Monday. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$50.57 and a 52 week high of C$70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.33.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.0733042 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Methanex

About Methanex

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total value of C$64,480.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.