Methanex Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Methanex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Methanex Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.51. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.21 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

