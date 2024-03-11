MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,661,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $61,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.47 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

