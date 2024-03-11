Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s Largest Position

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,849 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $406.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,303 shares of company stock valued at $21,821,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.