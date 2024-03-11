MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,512 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $99.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

