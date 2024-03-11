MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $578.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $551.50 on Monday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $563.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

