Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,260 shares of company stock worth $5,889,144. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

