Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

