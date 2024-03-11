National Bank Financial Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

FNV opened at $115.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

