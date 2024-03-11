Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

