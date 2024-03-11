Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 33,964 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,964 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 296.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 127,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 95,464 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

