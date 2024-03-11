Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,043 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

IVZ stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

