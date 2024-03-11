Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:JSM)

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSM opened at $21.50 on Monday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

