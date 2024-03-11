NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.95 or 0.00009694 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00064259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00020078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.94685459 USD and is up 13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 369 active market(s) with $782,093,112.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.