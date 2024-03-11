NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $103.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

