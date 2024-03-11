New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from New Peoples Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.06.

New Peoples Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NWPP opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. New Peoples Bankshares has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

