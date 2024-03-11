New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from New Peoples Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.06.
New Peoples Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NWPP opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. New Peoples Bankshares has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Peoples Bankshares
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Receive News & Ratings for New Peoples Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Peoples Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.