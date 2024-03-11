News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,569 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get News alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.34 on Monday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.33.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NWSA

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.