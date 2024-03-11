Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 236.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

