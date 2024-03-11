Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD opened at $19.52 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOMD. Barclays increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

