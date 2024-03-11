Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after buying an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,271,000 after buying an additional 231,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOG opened at $36.34 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

