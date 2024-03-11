Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH opened at $104.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,799 shares of company stock valued at $800,476 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

