Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $19,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $32,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $22,062,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,206,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,571,000 after acquiring an additional 473,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.