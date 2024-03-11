Northern Trust Corp Has $19.57 Million Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 84.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

