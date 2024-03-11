Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $20,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 260,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 763.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 286,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.