Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $250.52 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $253.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.21.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRTS

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.