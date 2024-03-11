Northern Trust Corp Purchases 7,610 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RC opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

