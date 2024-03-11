Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,614 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,614 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $21,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 43.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

