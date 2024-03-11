NOV Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

NOV has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. NOV has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NOV to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

