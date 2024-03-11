O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,039,820. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 4.0 %

FORM opened at $44.32 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FORM. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

