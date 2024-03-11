O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 1.1 %

EBR stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

