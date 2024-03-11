O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Patterson Companies by 69.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

PDCO opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.