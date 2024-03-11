O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $30.30 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

