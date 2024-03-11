O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $118.33 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $255.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

