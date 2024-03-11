OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after buying an additional 66,868 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 257,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 92,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,369,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

OCFC opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $903.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

