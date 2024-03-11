ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

