OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,374 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $2,103,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $277,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OneMain by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OneMain by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

