Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Onsemi by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Onsemi by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

