Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Ooma in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

OOMA opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Ooma has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ooma by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ooma by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

